Florida A&M University football team to resume football related activities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University director of athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that the university’s football team has been cleared to return to all football related activities on Tuesday following the release of a music video that had explicit language and displayed FAMU football's intellectual property.

Sykes said in the post Monday on Twitter that an investigation into the unauthorized video that was partially filmed in the football locker room is being conducted by FAMU’s Office of Compliance and Ethics.

Sykes said at the end of the investigation, she will be available to speak further on the incident.

Florida A&M head football coach suspends all football related activities

FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons announced Friday night that football activities for the team were suspended because the video was shot in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper authorization.

The coach added the video included language that was not consistent with the university's core values, principles and beliefs.