Florida A&M head football coach suspends all football related activities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons announced Friday night that all football related activities have been suspended until further notice. Simmons made the announcement late Friday after finding out a rap video was shot in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper authorization.

Simmons said in the release that "it is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us." He said the video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs.

He added that he is a proud proponent of free speech, but "this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University's image."

Simmons went on to say that an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of the athletic facility.

WTXL has reached out to the University for additional comment. The Rattlers are set to kick off fall camp early next month.