Florida A&M quarterbacks continue to battle for starting role

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Florida A&M, the Rattler football team is dealing with the regular bumps and bruises of fall camp. Head coach Willie Simmons says this time of year is the toughest, but he's been pleased with the way this team continues to push through.

The Rattlers have a quarterback battle going down on the hill, as returning starter Rasean McKay is going head to head with Vanderbilt transfer Jeremy Moussa. For coach Simmons, he said they'll continue to let that battle fight on until game week, until then, both are splitting first team reps as they continue to grow.

"They're both doing some great things, both obviously have some areas they need to continue to work on," he said. "Over the course of 25 practices, it's really the guy that's been the most consistent that gives us that chance. It's not out of the realm of possibility that both guys get significant playing time in the next couple of games."

Game one for the Rattlers is August 27th, when they travel to North Carolina.