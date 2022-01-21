Florida A&M men's hoops look to ride momentum against Alcorn State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There will only be one game in the Al Lawson Center Saturday afternoon, the Florida A&M women's match-up with Alcorn State was canceled due to COVID protocol. After spending their last two games on the road, a return home is just what the doctor ordered for the Rattler men.

Saturday's match-up with the Braves is a big one. It's early, but the SWAC race is a close one. Alcorn State is tied atop the standings at 4-1, while the Rattlers are tied for second at 3-2. FAMU is on a three game win streak, and is led by conference player of the week MJ Randolph. This team is now looking to make it four wins in a row, and put themselves in a good position as conference play rolls on.

"You don't want to have to dig yourself out of such a big hole in terms of being two or three games behind in the race," said head coach Robert McCullum. "Only eight teams make it to the SWAC tournament. Seeding is very important for that reason, and there's bound to be one or two teams we end up facing for a third time."

Saturday's match-up is set for a 3:00 tip.