Florida A&M men's hoops confident heading into SWAC tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Only the top eight men's basketball teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference make the conference tournament. Florida A&M finished their SWAC schedule 11-7, finishing fourth in the final conference standings.

The Rattlers begin the single elimination tournament Thursday when they face Alabama A&M. Three wins, and they're bringing home a conference tournament title. It all starts with game number one.

"This is what you build for. You want to be playing well at this time of the year. We got a split on the last road trip, Grambling and Southern, and then to come home and not only beat our arch rival Bethune Cookman, but to play as well as we played. Here we are marching onto Birmingham with quite a bit of momentum on our side."

FAMU's match-up with Alabama A&M is set for Thursday night, 8:30 tip in Birmingham.