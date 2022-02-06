Florida A&M men, women's basketball drop doubleheader to Texas Southern

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — WOMEN

Runs, runs, and more runs. Florida A&M women's basketball welcomed Texas Southern and NBA TV into the Al Lawson Center Saturday (Feb. 5), and the teams put on quite the show in what became a 74-57 TSU win.

The Tigers possessed a 10-0 lead early on and remained in front until FAMU countered with a 27-2 scoring stretch that spanned the first two quarters. The squad captured a 28-16 advantage at the end of the run (with 7:16 remaining before intermission) and was up 32-27 at halftime.

Anisja Harris -- the only athlete in double figures -- was responsible for half her team's points at the break.

The third quarter contained even more action, with two ties and three lead changes, and FAMU left the frame on top. The game remained within two possessions until late in the fourth, when Texas Southern worked a 10-0 run to reclaim its edge. It outscored FAMU, 31-12, in the stanza after trailing by as many as 14.

Harris recorded a game-high 24 points with three steals, and Tia Bradshaw added nine points.

FAMU plays host to Prairie View A&M Monday at 5:30 p.m.

MEN

Florida A&M men's basketball seven-game win streak ended Saturday night after losing to Texas Southern 67-55.

The Rattlers struggle from the field against the SWAC's best defensive team shooting only 35% from the field, 33% from three, and 54% from the free-throw line. The Rattlers had a lead for only 5:00 of the game, and their largest lead was five. The Rattlers last lead was 49-47 with 8:31 left in the game before the Tigers went on a 20-6 run to finish the game.

MJ Randolph had his second double-double of the season and seventh of his career.

Team Leaders

Points - 22, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 10, MJ Randolph

Assists - 4, MJ Randolph

Steals - 4, MJ Randolph

Blocks - 2, DJ Jones

The Rattlers look to start a new win streak Monday, February 7th, as they host Prairie View A&M at 7:30 p.m.

