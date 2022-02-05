Florida A&M looks to extend win streak as they host Texas Southern on NBA TV

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is no team hotter in the SWAC right now than the Florida A&M men's basketball team. The Rattlers are winners of seven straight games and are tied atop the conference standings as they enter a two-game homestand.

They're looking to keep that winning streak going and stay atop the conference, and they get to do it in front of a national audience. The Rattlers match-up on Saturday against Texas Southern? It's airing live on NBA TV.

"For our players, they need no introduction to NBA TV," said head coach Robert McCullum. "The SWAC is really progressive, this is just one of the examples of how progressive and forward-thinking the league is. Of course, the bigger one is the Pac-12/SWAC Challenge that begins next year."

The Rattler men tip at 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Rattler ladies play at 2 p.m. Their game will be featured on NBA TV as well.