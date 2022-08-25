Florida A&M football names starting quarterback ahead of North Carolina game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M head football coach announced Wednesday that Jeremy Moussa will get the start for the Rattlers this Saturday night when they travel to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina.

"Jeremy was able to take the bulk of the reps with the first team offense," he said. "That was the bulk of the decision. I highly anticipate both guys playing. Just because Jeremy's taking the first snap doesn't mean he'll take every snap."

Coach said last year's starter Rasean McKay has battled some nagging injuries the last week, and that's what made the difference. He said McKay sat out Sunday's practice, and has practiced sparingly since.

Simmons reiterating, Moussa the starter this week, and he's thankful to have two good quarterbacks that'll continue to push each other this season.

"Every week is competition," he said. "Just because you get named the starter one week doesn't mean you'll be the starter next week. We saw that last year with Rasean and Jeremy. It's all based how they perform on game days, how they perform throughout the week."

"I'm glad I got it, but my mindset doesn't really change," added Moussa. "I think we all understand we're all trying to win, so we're going to help each other achieve that goal, because at the end of the day we're still a team. I think we've done a really good job of that in the quarterback room."

Saturday's match-up against the Tar Heels kicks at 8 p.m. in Chapel Hill.