Florida A&M baseball crushes Alabama A&M in SWAC matchup

TANNER, Ala. — Florida A&M baseball (10-17, 4-3 SWAC) was too much for Alabama A&M as they defeated the Bulldogs in an 8-0 decision Friday afternoon at Calhoun Community College's Fred Frickie Park.

In the first inning, the Rattlers would deliver three runs off four hits, including two RBIs from Adam Haidermota, for a 3-0 lead. The score would remain that way until the top of the fourth inning. FAMU would then increase their lead as Jalen Niles singled to the right-center and brought home Haidermota before Joseph Pierini singled to second base, and Niles scored for a 5-0 advantage.

Pitching would rule for the next two innings before Florida A&M responded in the top of the seventh, and Pierini homered to right-center before Haidermota singled to left-center and Rowell scored to push the lead to 7-0.

Both teams went scoreless in the eighth inning, but the Rattlers would then take their biggest advantage of the afternoon in the top of the ninth as Ty Hanchey delivered a home run to right field to close out the 8-0 victory.

Pierini led FAMU with a 3-of-5 day, two RBIs, a home run, and two scored runs, while Hanchey went 2-of-3 with two RBIs, a home run, and a pair of runs scored. Haidermota went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored to round out the top performers. Hunter Viets started and threw eighth innings, striking out 11 and allowing no earned runs to move to 3-3.