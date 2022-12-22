Florida A&M adds eight athletes during early signing period

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Day one of the early signing period is just about over for athletes across the country, and after day one, Florida A&M feeling good about the talent they picked up. Head coach Willie Simmons called signing day the season after the season, and he said they were aggressive with their recruiting efforts. Coach said he's happy with the eight they've signed so far, and even more exciting? He said all but one should be here in January.

Even more special? Three of those eight are local products. Defensive back Jalen Glaze, a former Lincoln stand-out, is headed home after playing for Minnesota. Running back Kelvin Dean has played for FAU, but before that, he ran it very well for Rickards, and punter and former Chiles stand-out Trey Wilhoit, who was a semi-finalist for National Punter of the Year, is transferring from Eastern Illinois.

All three are guys coach is happy to have back home.

"Just being here and being able to and get back to provide those opportunities is something we are proud and excited about," said Simmons. "We feel all three of those young men and some other local guys we're still courting, they'll be able to come in and have a profound impact on this program, and get back to playing really good football like they did in high school."

For more on the Rattlers signees, click here.