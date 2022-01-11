FAMU women's basketball picks up second SWAC win over Grambling State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team picked up its second win in Southwestern Athletic Conference play in an 84-78 decision over Grambling State Monday (Jan. 10); it featured a season-best 54.5 percent shooting effort from the field and yet another career-high for Dylan Horton.

The junior guard set a new career-high in each of the last three games, and the 32-point night against Grambling State cemented her new collegiate-best. Four Rattlers finished in double-figures in Anisja Harris (24), Tia Bradshaw (11), and Maleaha Bell (10). Harris also recorded a collegiate high while Bell notched her first double-double of the year.

The Rattlers held a 41-38 advantage at the half and maintained it the rest of the way. They lead by as many as 11 with minutes remaining in the contest.

SWAC play continues on the road at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Jan. 15) and Mississippi Valley State (Jan. 17).