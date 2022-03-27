Watch
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

FAMU Baseball completes series sweep over Mississippi Valley State

FAMU Baseball completes series sweep over Mississippi Valley State
FAMU Athletics
FAMU Baseball completes series sweep over Mississippi Valley State
Posted at 6:31 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 18:31:27-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball defeats Mississippi Valley State 5-0 at Moore-Kittles Field Sunday afternoon to sweep the series.

The Rattlers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sac fly by Griffin Long, allowing Joseph Pierini to cross home plate. With that score, the Rattlers drove in first-inning runs in all three games against the Diamond Devils. The Rattlers added another run on a sac fly at the bottom of the sixth to make it a 2-0 game. At the bottom of the seventh, Adam Haidermota hit an RBI single to make it 3-0. LJ Bryant gave the Rattlers two more runs at the bottom of the eighth, hitting a two-run home run. Bryant's home run was his second of the season.

The Rattlers return to action Tuesday at home versus Jacksonville University at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming