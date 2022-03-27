FAMU Baseball completes series sweep over Mississippi Valley State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball defeats Mississippi Valley State 5-0 at Moore-Kittles Field Sunday afternoon to sweep the series.

The Rattlers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sac fly by Griffin Long, allowing Joseph Pierini to cross home plate. With that score, the Rattlers drove in first-inning runs in all three games against the Diamond Devils. The Rattlers added another run on a sac fly at the bottom of the sixth to make it a 2-0 game. At the bottom of the seventh, Adam Haidermota hit an RBI single to make it 3-0. LJ Bryant gave the Rattlers two more runs at the bottom of the eighth, hitting a two-run home run. Bryant's home run was his second of the season.

The Rattlers return to action Tuesday at home versus Jacksonville University at 5 p.m.