FAMU Athletics, INFLCR partner to give athletes more NIL opportunities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M Athletics announced the Rattlers Local Exchange as they extend their partnership with INFLCR to give their student-athletes more business opportunities with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) through the Local Exchange. Florida A&M Athletics is the first HBCU to give its student-athletes access to the Local Exchange.

"The Rattlers Local Exchange is a great turnkey vehicle for our student-athletes to participate in Name, Image, and Likeness activity and opportunities," said Florida A&M vice president and director of athletics Kortne Gosha. "As the first HBCU to establish a local exchange, we believe that we will continue to create a transformational experience that positions our student-athletes, our program, and coaches for success."

The Local Exchange allows local and national businesses and collectives to communicate with student-athletes to construct and fulfill NIL agreements. The business community can partner directly with student-athletes on brand-focused activities, provided they are within legal protocols and follow the Florida A&M University NIL protocols and are approved in advance by the Florida A&M Athletics compliance department. Such activities may include autographs, promoting brands on social media, third-party media endorsements, running camps or clinics, providing private sports lessons, personal appearances, and more.

"FAMU is an HBCU leader when it comes to investing in their student-athletes branding and NIL resources," said INFLCR president Jim Cavale. "After being the second HBCU to add INFLCR Verified's software department-wide, they're now the first to bring Local Exchange to their student-athletes. With the addition of the Rattlers Local Exchange to their INFLCR brand building & compliance spread, every student-athlete will be given the opportunity to grow their NIL business."