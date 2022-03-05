FAMU baseball falls to Ball State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M baseball lost their second straight game, falling to Ball State 6-3 in the first of four games against the Cardinals.

Ball State got on the board first with an RBI single to leftfield. The Cardinals then hit a solo home run at the top of the second to make it 2-0.

The Rattlers scored their first run at the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from LJ Bryant to bring Joseph Pierini home; Bryant eventually crossed home plate on a wild pitch to make the score 5-2.

The Rattlers scored another run at the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Ty Hanchey to bring Joseph Pierini across home plate.