Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

FAMU baseball falls to Ball State

Three-game series continues this weekend
FAMU baseball vs ball state DSC04832_71.jpg
FAMU athletics
Florida A&M's Zeddric Burnham (21) and the Rattlers hosted Ball State, Friday, March 4, 2022 at FAMU.
FAMU baseball vs ball state DSC04832_71.jpg
Posted at 11:40 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 23:40:03-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M baseball lost their second straight game, falling to Ball State 6-3 in the first of four games against the Cardinals.

Ball State got on the board first with an RBI single to leftfield. The Cardinals then hit a solo home run at the top of the second to make it 2-0.

The Rattlers scored their first run at the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from LJ Bryant to bring Joseph Pierini home; Bryant eventually crossed home plate on a wild pitch to make the score 5-2.

The Rattlers scored another run at the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Ty Hanchey to bring Joseph Pierini across home plate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming