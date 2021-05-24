Watch
Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened NASCAR Cup debut in Austin

Chuck Burton/AP
Chase Elliott (9) leads cars into Turn 13 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Posted at 8:23 PM, May 23, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chase Elliott raced to a short and slippery victory Sunday as rain spoiled the end of NASCAR’s debut at the Circuit of the Americas, where drivers struggled to navigate the winding course in the first rain race in Cup Series history.

Elliott, the defending series champion, won for the first time this year and the sixth time on a road course. He has won five of the last six road races.

He also earned his 12th career victory, No. 800 for Chevrolet and No. 268 for Hendrick Motorsports, tying Petty Enterprises for most victories.

The race was called while under a red flag in Lap 54 of 68 because of poor visibility and standing water. Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, was second.

