Watch
Sports

Actions

Bucs WR Mike Evans focused on team, not individual success

Bucs host Rams in NFC Divisional game Sunday
items.[0].image.alt
Mark LoMoglio/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) pulls in a reception in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Eagles Buccaneers Football
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 18:43:10-05

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mike Evans has no interest in debating where he ranks among the NFL’s best pass catchers.

The only receiver in league history to begin a career with eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is comfortable with who he is, as well as his value to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite a sore hamstring that sidelined him one game and part of a second, the 28-year-old Bucs star finished the regular season with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and a franchise-record 14 touchdowns.

Tampa Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams this week in a NFC divisional playoff game.

The winner advances to the NFC championship game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming