Brooks County honors coach with birthday celebration

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — Quitman is a small town with a population right around two thousand people, and it is a community that is very passionate about their Brooks County Trojans, so when one of their own fell on hard times, the community knew they needed to come together.

The Trojans are small in numbers but they are a strong group with a football program that is well known in the state. Brooks County boasts two state titles, and part of those coaching staffs, for more than 30 years has been Marvin Mitchell, who has been battling a kidney disease since 2013, and liver cancer over the past three months.

It is a lot to battle, but he has been fighting, and on Monday, his community wanted to do something very big for him.

"He's a special guy in my heart, and when a community will come together like that, that is real special," said Brooks County head football coach Maurice Freeman. "You know we have won two state titles together, and I didn't see him cry, and I saw him shed a tear today."

A special surprise for one special man.

Brooks County assistant football coach Marvin Mitchell celebrated his 64th birthday on Monday and the town of Quitman wanted to come together for it, with a drive-by celebration, that coach will remember.

"Ah, they shocked me," said Mitchell. "I just made it out here in time, I had no clue, so I love everybody in this town."

And they all love him, Coach Mitchell is a Trojan through and through and his daily fight continues to leave an impact.

"Just the example he leaves for others, he never complains, he's got an obstacle in front of him, he hits it head on," said former Brooks County coach Howard Akers. "It's a no-brainer to come out and see the smile on his face when everyone showed up."

"I wanna thank Coach Freeman for putting this together," added Mitchell. "I hope I have many, many more birthdays, gotta bring the hammer, but trust God in everything you do, Go Trojans."

A man with a big heart, who will continue to fight, and bring that hammer every single day. It was a special birthday for Coach Mitchell, who expects to be on the sidelines this fall, as the Trojans chase their third state title in the programs history.