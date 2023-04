TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Zizou Bergs, of Belgium, won the 2023 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles tournament championship Sunday.

Bergs won the men's singles championship match against defending singles tournament champion Tung-Lin Wu, of Chinese Taipei, 7-5, 6-2 at Forestmeadows Tennis Complex.