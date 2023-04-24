Watch Now
Photo Gallery | 2023 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles final | April 23

berg and wuDSC_0559.jpg Zizou Bergs, of Belgium, (left) won the 2023 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles tournament championship by winning the championship match against defending singles champion Tung-Lin Wu, Chinese Taipei, (right) 7-5, 6-2 at the Forestmeadows Tennis Complex Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida.Photo by: Tallahassee Tennis Challenger BergsDSC_0503.jpg Zizou Bergs, of Belgium,won the 2023 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles tournament championship by winning the championship match against defending singles champion Tung-Lin Wu, Chinese Taipei, (not pictured) 7-5, 6-2 at the Forestmeadows Tennis Complex Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida.Photo by: Tallahassee Tennis Challenger BergsDSC_0509.jpg Zizou Bergs, of Belgium, (center) won the 2023 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles tournament championship by winning the championship match against defending singles champion Tung-Lin Wu, Chinese Taipei, (not pictured) 7-5, 6-2 at the Forestmeadows Tennis Complex Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida.Photo by: Tallahassee Tennis Challenger BergsIMG_8627.jpg Zizou Bergs, of Belgium, (right) won the 2023 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles tournament championship by winning the championship match against defending singles champion Tung-Lin Wu, Chinese Taipei, (not pictured) 7-5, 6-2 at the Forestmeadows Tennis Complex Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida.Photo by: Tallahassee Tennis Challenger BergsIMG_8632.jpg Zizou Bergs, of Belgium, (centered) won the 2023 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles tournament championship by winning the championship match against defending singles champion Tung-Lin Wu, Chinese Taipei, (not pictured) 7-5, 6-2 at the Forestmeadows Tennis Complex Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida.Photo by: Tallahassee Tennis Challenger BergsDSC_0520.jpg Zizou Bergs, of Belgium, (center) won the 2023 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles tournament championship by winning the championship match against defending singles champion Tung-Lin Wu, Chinese Taipei, (not pictured) 7-5, 6-2 at the Forestmeadows Tennis Complex Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida.Photo by: Tallahassee Tennis Challenger

Zizou Bergs, of Belgium, (left) won the 2023 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles tournament championship by winning the championship match against defending singles champion Tung-Lin Wu, Chinese Taipei, (right) 7-5, 6-2 at the Forestmeadows Tennis Complex Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida.Tallahassee Tennis Challenger
