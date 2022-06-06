Alameda agrees to long-term contract extension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State softball head coach Lonni Alameda has agreed to a contract extension, FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Monday.

“I am excited for Florida State and for the student-athletes in our program as we announce a well-earned contract extension for Coach Alameda,” Alford said. “She has made a tremendous impact on our program as she enters her 15th season here in Tallahassee. We have one of the largest annual investments in softball in the country, and our fans have continually shown up to create an incredible atmosphere at JoAnne Graf Field. We have already started our offseason projects to continue to provide the absolute best experience for our student-athletes as we work to return to Oklahoma City.”

Alameda is 667-189-3 (.778) in her 14 seasons leading the FSU program. She guided the Seminoles to a 54-7 record in 2022, a program-record winning percentage of .885 and her sixth 50-win season. The Seminoles won the ACC Tournament for the program’s 18th conference title and earned the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“I am so thankful for this game of softball. It has allowed me to grow in so many areas of my life,” Alameda said. “I am proud of the family that has been built in Tallahassee from the players, staff and community. Our mission daily is to give everything we can to our team, and knowing that our Athletic Director Michael Alford and President Richard McCullough support that vision of growth for these student-athletes is a wonderful feeling. I am grateful for this opportunity to lead this softball family with a village of support from so many in Tallahassee and beyond. What a journey it has been, and I am excited for what is ahead for the Garnet and Gold.”

Alameda has led Florida State to the NCAA Tournament every season with eight Super Regional appearances, four trips to the Women’s College World Series and the 2018 national championship. The Seminoles have won eight ACC championships under Alameda’s leadership.

Florida State has numerous softball facilities projects scheduled to be completed prior to the start of the 2023 season with an overall investment totaling more than $2 million. Those projects include a new videoboard, new premium seating to cover the bullpen, a new field surface and ongoing fan experience improvements. Including those investments, FSU will have committed more than $4.2 million in softball facilities enhancements in the last eight years.