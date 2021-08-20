Camp Chat: Mitchell County Eagles

CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — Mitchell County's Dondrial Pinkins is home. The former Eagle named head coach of his Alma mater for the second time this March. Friday night, he and the Eagles open up their season against the team Pinkins used to coach.

Pinkins and the Eagles host Pelham Friday night in the Backyard Brawl, a rivalry game right off the jump. Coach said it did take some time for his team to adapt to the new coaching staff, but he's been impressed with their work, and their growth, this summer. The Eagles didn't have a scrimmage this season, so Friday's match-up is truly week one for this team, and it couldn't be a more fun night to do so.

"It's always good to prepare for those rivals and at least get a fall scrimmage," said Pinkins Thursday. "We didn't get that opportunity so this is going to be the biggest ones of the season. I think the last 5 or 6 years it's decided the Region championship, so a lot is at stake, but we'll come in do what we're coached to do and hopefully come out on the top end tomorrow night."

Mitchell County hosts Pelham in our Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 7:30.