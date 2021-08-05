Camp Chat: Leon Lions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One of the Leon High School football team's biggest opponent's last season? COVID quarantines. The Lions are looking to stay healthy this season, and they'll need to, as they have a young team.

Head coach Garrett Jahn notes this team has to get better in every position on both sides of the football. The Lions will showcase first-time varsity players at all their skill positions. He said there's a battle at the quarterback position, and it's a battle he feels good about.

Leon won just one game last year but lost to eventual state runner-up Rickards by just four points, and with a good summer, they have a lot of leadership. Jahn said he's excited to see what this team can accomplish together come fall.

"I like my guys. It's a good group of guys that are bought in for one common goal and common objective," he said. "I really have a solid group of guys. The numbers may not be as good, maybe 35-40 varsity football players at a 7-A school, so our numbers are a little now, but I'm telling you now, I like my 35-40 guys. If we can stay healthy, we can compete."

Leon's first game of the regular season is set for August 27 when they take on Rickards at Gene Cox Stadium.