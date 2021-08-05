Camp Chat: Leon Lions

Watch
One of the Leon High School football team's biggest opponent's last season? COVID quarantines. The Lions are looking to stay healthy this season, and they'll need to, as they have a young team.
Posted at 10:51 PM, Aug 04, 2021
Head coach Garrett Jahn notes this team has to get better in every position on both sides of the football. The Lions will showcase first-time varsity players at all their skill positions. He said there's a battle at the quarterback position, and it's a battle he feels good about.

Leon won just one game last year but lost to eventual state runner-up Rickards by just four points, and with a good summer, they have a lot of leadership. Jahn said he's excited to see what this team can accomplish together come fall.

"I like my guys. It's a good group of guys that are bought in for one common goal and common objective," he said. "I really have a solid group of guys. The numbers may not be as good, maybe 35-40 varsity football players at a 7-A school, so our numbers are a little now, but I'm telling you now, I like my 35-40 guys. If we can stay healthy, we can compete."

Leon's first game of the regular season is set for August 27 when they take on Rickards at Gene Cox Stadium.

