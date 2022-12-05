ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Year Round 4: Florida, Georgia 2022 High School Football Season

(WTXL) — The voting for the ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Year for the 2022 high school football season is down to the top five candidates.

Student athletes representing Lincoln High School, Thomasville High School, Grace Christian Academy, Florida High and Brookwood School remain in the running for play of the year.

Watch the video below for each nominee's play. Each highlight matches the order of the nominee's listing in the poll.

POTY ROUND FOUR PLAYS.mp4

Vote in the poll below as many times as you want for your candidate or candidates. The top three results of the poll advance to the next round.

The poll closes Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.