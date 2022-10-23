Watch Now
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 9, Georgia Week 10

This week's ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week nominees are of student athletes from Robert F. Munroe Day School, Brookwood School and Colquitt County High School.
Play_of_the_Week_Monitor_Horiz.jpg
Posted at 7:08 PM, Oct 23, 2022
(WTXL) — Another week, another trio of top plays from high school football student athletes in the Big Bend and south Georgia.

Watch the video above for this week's nominees.

Vote in the poll below as many times as you want until the poll closes Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

The winner will be announced during the ABC 27 News broadcast at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

