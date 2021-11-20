ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia, Florida Playoffs Week 2

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of the November 19th games is below:

FLORIDA PLAYOFFS WEEK 2

1A

Lafayette at Chiefland: 27 - 28

Madison County at Port St. Joe: 45 - 6

2A

St. John Paul II at Trinity Christian: 7 - 44

University Christian at Munroe: 23 - 36

3A

Florida High at Walton: 55 - 7

4A

Gadsden County at Bolles: 6 - 27

5A

Wakulla at Raines: 32 - 27

6A

Lincoln at Mosley: 28 - 31

GEORGIA PLAYOFFS WEEK 2

GHSA

A-PUBLIC

Brooks County at Wash-Wilkes: 61 - 28

Warren County at Pelham: 26 - 7

AA

Heard County at Thomasville: 16 - 42

AAAA

Northwest Whitfield at Bainbridge: 7 - 48

Cairo at Cedartown: 14 - 48

AAAAAA

Norcross at Lowndes: 34 - 35

GISA

CLASS A

Piedmont Academy at Georgia Christian: 55 - 0

CLASS AAA

Valwood at Pinewood Christian: 0 - 42

Brookwood at Westfield:

