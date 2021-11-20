Watch
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia, Florida Playoffs Week 2

Second week of the playoffs in South Georgia and the Big Bend!
Posted at 11:42 PM, Nov 19, 2021
(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of the November 19th games is below:

FLORIDA PLAYOFFS WEEK 2

1A
Lafayette at Chiefland: 27 - 28
Madison County at Port St. Joe: 45 - 6
2A
St. John Paul II at Trinity Christian: 7 - 44
University Christian at Munroe: 23 - 36
3A
Florida High at Walton: 55 - 7
4A
Gadsden County at Bolles: 6 - 27
5A
Wakulla at Raines: 32 - 27
6A
Lincoln at Mosley: 28 - 31

GEORGIA PLAYOFFS WEEK 2

GHSA

A-PUBLIC
Brooks County at Wash-Wilkes: 61 - 28
Warren County at Pelham: 26 - 7
AA
Heard County at Thomasville: 16 - 42
AAAA
Northwest Whitfield at Bainbridge: 7 - 48
Cairo at Cedartown: 14 - 48
AAAAAA
Norcross at Lowndes: 34 - 35

GISA

CLASS A
Piedmont Academy at Georgia Christian: 55 - 0

CLASS AAA
Valwood at Pinewood Christian: 0 - 42
To rewatch all the action from Friday Night Overtime, click below!

