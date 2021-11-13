Watch
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia, Florida Playoffs Week 1

First week of the playoffs in South Georgia and the Big Bend!
Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.
Posted at 11:40 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 23:40:59-05

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

A list of all of November 12th games is below:

FLORIDA PLAYOFFS WEEK 1

1A
Sneads at Liberty County: 26 - 27
Fort White at Lafayette: 0 - 21
Wewahitchka at Madison County: 0 - 35
2A
St. John Paul II at North Florida Christian: 41 - 35
3A
Episcopal at Florida High: 13 - 55
4A
Gadsden County at Andrew Jackson: 16 -14
5A
Bishop Kenny at Wakulla: 24 - 52
6A
Lincoln at Gainesville: 34 - 7
Rickards at Pine Forest: 7 - 26

GEORGIA PLAYOFFS WEEK 1

NOVEMBER 12TH GAMES

AA
Washington County at Thomasville: 7 - 42
AAAA
New Hampstead at Cairo: 31 - 33
Islands at Bainbridge: 0 - 42
Thomas County Central at Benedictine: 0 - 59
AAAAAA
Walton at Colquitt County: 41 - 17
Harrison at Lowndes: 35 - 45
GISA
Valwood at Southland Academy: 35 - 21

NOVEMBER 13TH GAMES

A-PUBLIC
Seminole County at Metter:
Montgomery County at Brooks County:
Screven County at Pelham:
McIntosh County Academy at Mitchell County:
GISA
Brookwood: BYE
Westwood (8-Man): BYE

ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia, Florida Playoffs Week 1

