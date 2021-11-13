ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia, Florida Playoffs Week 1

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of November 12th games is below:

FLORIDA PLAYOFFS WEEK 1

1A

Sneads at Liberty County: 26 - 27

Fort White at Lafayette: 0 - 21

Wewahitchka at Madison County: 0 - 35

2A

St. John Paul II at North Florida Christian: 41 - 35

3A

Episcopal at Florida High: 13 - 55

4A

Gadsden County at Andrew Jackson: 16 -14

5A

Bishop Kenny at Wakulla: 24 - 52

6A

Lincoln at Gainesville: 34 - 7

Rickards at Pine Forest: 7 - 26

GEORGIA PLAYOFFS WEEK 1

NOVEMBER 12TH GAMES

AA

Washington County at Thomasville: 7 - 42

AAAA

New Hampstead at Cairo: 31 - 33

Islands at Bainbridge: 0 - 42

Thomas County Central at Benedictine: 0 - 59

AAAAAA

Walton at Colquitt County: 41 - 17

Harrison at Lowndes: 35 - 45

GISA

Valwood at Southland Academy: 35 - 21

NOVEMBER 13TH GAMES

A-PUBLIC

Seminole County at Metter:

Montgomery County at Brooks County:

Screven County at Pelham:

McIntosh County Academy at Mitchell County:

GISA

Brookwood: BYE

Westwood (8-Man): BYE

