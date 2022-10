ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Florida Week 9, Georgia Week 10

(WTXL) — Important matchups were scheduled this week during the 2022 high school football season in south Georgia and Florida's Big Bend.

GEORGIA – WEEK 10

THURSDAY

THOMASVILLE 35, AT DOUGHERTY 20 - Final

FRIDAY

TIFTAREA AT BROOKWOOD

WESTOVER AT CAIRO

GEORGIA CHRISTIAN AT GRACE CHRISTIAN

IRWIN COUNTY AT BROOKS COUNTY

LOWNDES AT COLQUITT COUNTY

HOUSTON COUNTY AT THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL

ATKINSON COUNTY AT CLINCH COUNTY

DODGE COUNTY AT COOK

TURNER COUNTY AT LANIER COUNTY

BACON COUNTY AT PELHAM

SEMINOLE COUNTY AT RANDOLPH CLAY

VALWOOD AT SOUTHLAND ACADEMY

WESTWOOD AT COVENANT ACADEMY

VALDOSTA AT CAMDEN COUNTY

SATURDAY

MILLER COUNTY AT MITCHELL COUNTY

OPEN DATE: BAINBRIDGE, BERRIEN

FLORIDA – WEEK 9

THURSDAY

AT CHILES 48, AMERICAN COLLEGIATE 6 - Final

FRIDAY

PENSACOLA CATHOLIC AT MUNROE

TRENTON AT LAFAYETTE

NICEVILLE AT LEON (at Leon)

ARNOLD AT LINCOLN (at Chiles)

Game of the Week: NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN AT WAKULLA

FLORIDA HIGH AT CHIEFLAND

FRANKLIN COUNTY AT SNEADS

TAYLOR COUNTY AT JEFFERSON COUNTY

FAMU DRS AT MACLAY

ED WHITE AT GODBY (at Gene Cox Stadium)

SAINT JOHN PAUL II (Tallahassee) AT ST JOHN PAUL II (Boca Raton)

BRANFORD AT CEDAR CREEK CHRISTIAN

GADSDEN COUNTY AT COLUMBIA

AUCILLA CHRISTIAN AT BELL

MADISON COUNTY AT OAKLEAF

OPEN DATE: HAMILTON COUNTY, RICKARDS, SUWANNEE