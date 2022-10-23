Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming

CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla.

Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.

"Mitchell has had our number for years, and we finally got them," said Pirates head coach Nate George. "You know like I said this is monumental because with them being the elite team, winning region year after year, we respect them but when we knock them off at home, in this kind of atmosphere that they had today, and the thing about it, we have been four team's homecoming, and it just feels good to get this one at Mitchell. We are in a four-week season, we are down to a two-week season, we are taking it game by game and I guarantee you we are going to be in the hunt."

A big win for Miller County and up next the Pirates will meet Baconton Charter this Thursday night.