ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Florida, Georgia playoffs week 3

(WTXL) — If a high school football team is playing the Friday after Thanksgiving Day, that means the team is on an extended state playoff run.

Multiple teams in south Georgia and Florida's Big Bend aim to earn wins to continue their chase to win a state championship.

GAMES

Georgia

Friday

GIAA

VALWOOD AT JOHN MILLEDGE

DEERFIELD-WINDSOR AT BROOKWOOD

GHSA

A D2

CLINCH COUNTY AT JOHNSON COUNTY

AAA

ATLANTA CARVER AT THOMASVILLE

AAAA

CEDARTOWN AT BAINBRIDGE

AAAAAA

ROSWELL AT THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL

AAAAAAA

NORTH GWINNETT AT COLQUITT COUNTY

Florida

FHSAA

Friday

1R

LAFAYETTE AT UNION COUNTY

BLOUNTSTOWN AT SNEADS

1S

MUNROE AT NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN

2S

SUWANNEE AT FLORIDA HIGH