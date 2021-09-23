ABC 27 Game of the Week: Winnersville Classic set for another epic showdown

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — It’s arguably the biggest rivalry in the entire state of Georgia and even makes its case for the best in the entire country. And you know already know what game that is. It’s the Winnersville Classic, Lowndes versus Valdosta.

It’s a historic matchup that for the longest time was completely one-sided in favor of the Wildcats. But over the past four seasons, it’s been the Vikings who hold the coveted bragging rights in Titletown. So the question comes Friday night, Can Valdosta under first-year head coach Shelton Felton change that narrative? Or will Jamey DuBose and the Viking senior class make it a perfect four-for-four in their high school careers?

“Well, that’s one of the things we talked about. You don’t want to be the first senior class to not win. And this senior class has three wins under their belts," DuBose told ABC 27. "Here they got an opportunity to make it the fourth. It’ll be our fifth overall but fourth for them.”

"It’s definitely a chip on our shoulders. The way our season is going we’re getting better as a team," Vikings running back Chase Belcher added. "They’re getting better as a team. So it should be a good showdown.”

“I mean it's my senior year. I’m not going out with a loss on my last year to my crosstown rivalry team. I mean I just know I’m going to get my team right," said Valdosta senior right tackle Jacarrius Peak. "And we’re going to come out with a victory.”

“It’s going to mean a lot to these seniors to stop the streak and get it back going. The biggest thing is we want to lift this program back up with light," Wildcats head coach Shelton Felton added. "There’s a cloud over us and we’re trying to get rid of that cloud. We’re trying to show we play great football at Valdosta High.

Kickoff for the 2021 Winnersville Classic is set for 8 p.m. Friday from the Concrete Palace at Lowndes High School.