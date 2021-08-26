ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Thomasville vs. Thomas County Central

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Rose City Rivalry has been played 53 times it's been played, with Thomasville holding onto a 27-26 game victory over Thomas County Central. There is a lot of history to this one, and Friday night, we'll add another year to the rivalry.

Both teams have their season openers out of the way. Thomasville beat Brooks County and Thomas County Central fell to Florida High. You can throw records out the window this week though because one thing has stood the test of time when the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets square off, and that's the fact this game pits one side of Jackson Street against the other.

"Actually we're looking at it a little bit differently, we want emotion," said Thomasville head coach Zach Grage. "We want emotion for 48 minutes, and our big thing is energy which is one of our pillars; body language, energy, tempo and physicality. Our energy is going to create big plays.

"You know some things are starting to turn our way but you make your own breaks," added Thomas County Central head coach Ashley Henderson. "We got to make our own breaks. We've got guys in position to make plays and it's time to make plays."

The players agreed they were staying off social media this week, and were going to let the helmets and the pads do the talking on Friday night. Kickoff between Thomasville and Thomas County is slated for Friday night at 7:30 from the Jackets Nest.