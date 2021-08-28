ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 2, Florida Week 1

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of August 27th's games is below:

LIVE SCORES:

AUGUST 27TH GAMES:

FLORIDA WEEK ONE

Thursday:

Sneads at Cottondale: 26 - 6

Friday:

Trenton at Jefferson County: 34 - 28

FAMU DRS at Munroe: 0 - 40

Godby at Florida High: 28 - 57

Hamilton County at Maclay: CANCELED

Lincoln at Niceville: 17 - 35

Branford at Williston: 34 - 0

Suwannee at Dixie County: 42 - 20

Franklin County at Bell: 0 - 35

St. John Paul II at Lakeland Christian: 13 - 29

Gadsden County at Clearwater Academy: 0 - 19

Autauga Academy at Chiles: 42 - 7

Wakulla at Ed White: 13 - 20

Rickards at Bartram Trail: 7 - 24

Taylor County:: Game Canceled

Leon: COVID-19

NFC: OFF

Aucilla Christian: OFF

GEORGIA WEEK TWO

Friday:

Blountstown at Seminole County: 39 - 0

Westlake at Colquitt County: 31 - 24

Bainbridge at Coffee: 21 - 35

Thomasville at Thomas County Central (Game of the Week): 23 - 14

Valwood at Frederica Academy: 6 - 27

Calvary Christian at Georgia Christian: 38 - 0

Clinch County at Appling County: 6 - 33

Miller County at Deerfield-Windsor: 12 - 16

Mitchell County at Worth County: 22 - 21

Early County at Pelham: 21 - 26

Lanier County at Wheeler County: 14 - 33

Brookwood at Lafayette: 13 - 64

Madison County at Valdosta: 0 - 52

Griffin at Lowndes: 34 - 44

Cook: OFF

Berrien: OFF

Brooks County at Cairo: CANCELED (COVID)

