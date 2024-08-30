WATCH: FAMU's incoming Police Chief talks about her mission going forward

Lieutenant Audrey Alexander takes on her new role as chief September 13th.

Her plans include bridging that gap between law enforcement and the student body

New beginnings are still taking place on FAMU's campus but this time it has to do with their Police Department.

"We all have to take part in providing a safe environment."

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I see what the future of campus safety will look like when FAMU's new chief of Police takes over.

"I love seeing the police patrolling around; making me comfortable over here."

Making students like Noah Rich and Jachai McFarland feel comfortable is what many campus police departments aim to do.

For Florida A&M university, that mission remains the same. Especially now that they've named their new Chief of Police, Lieutenant Audrey Alexander.

"I want to make sure we bridge that gap between law enforcement and the student body."

With a new leader comes a new focus on campus safety.

That includes community engagement, transparency, and crime prevention seminars.

FAMUPD tells me they've had low numbers of crime on campus, and they plan to keep that trend going.

I checked FAMU's 2023 spring semesters crime report. Only 13 crimes were reported out of 56 days.

Alexander tells me what her mission now that she's in her new role.

"The goal is to make sure we stay engaged with community, our students, and making sure we're a part of their community; and let them know that we're not just here to respond to their services, but we're here as their family as well."

Alexander takes on her new role as chief September 13th. Famu students tell me what they hope to see as far as campus safety concerns.

"I just hope they prevent people that don't need to be on campus, those who could be danger to students. Hopefully, they keep that under control."

Lieutenant Alexander also tells me that FAMUPD is looking at the climate of society as well to gauge how they plan to continue to keep the university safe. On FAMU's Campus, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.