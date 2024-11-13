Tallahassee street to be renamed in honor of civil rights icon Anita Davis

The Tallahassee City Commission is initiating the renaming of what’s currently known as Pasco Street from Orange Avenue to Bragg Drive to Anita Davis Place.

The renaming honors Davis' contributions to local politics and her work with young people in the community.

Renaming a street after a civil rights icon who helped paved the way for more African Americans to serve in local politics in Tallahassee.

Althamese Barnes is a familiar face for many in Tallahassee. Tonight she told me about her old friend and neighbor, Anita Davis.

“She was of the people. Anita was of the people.”

She says Davis was a community leader, neighborhood activist, and a true member of the Tallahassee community.

“Her forte and something this community really needed at that time was someone to work with our young people.”

The first Black woman on the Leon County commission... Davis passed away in January 2021.

Now, the city of Tallahassee wants to make sure neighbors here remember her name and legacy.

We’ve already seen a street renaming that went from Pasco Street that is known officially as T-Pain Lane.

“I think it’s way overdue. It’s very special too, that it’s over in the area where she lived.”

Anita Davis service in local politics paved the way for more African Americans to do the same... like city commissioner Curtis Richardson.

“It was because of her that my political career got started in this community.”

The commissioner says this decision is all about honoring Tallahassee's rich history and legacy.

"Right now, many of the streets here in Tallahassee are named after prominent figures in our community. We just want to continue that tradition.”

“I just think this is very deserving, it’s time and I’m happy to see it done.

The city is currently In the process of getting the signs made and working with Anita's family to set a date for the ceremony. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.