State Fire Marshal's Office investigating mobile home fire in SW Tallahassee

No one was hurt during a mobile home fire on Beth Circle Thursday.

The fire began around 1 p.m.

Read the news release about what happened below.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

On May 2, at 1 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a structure fire located on Beth Circle. TFD crews arrived on scene and found heavy fire coming from a mobile home. TFD personnel quickly began extinguishing the fire and protecting the surrounding area. The fire was quickly under control, and there were no injuries reported on scene. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on scene by Leon County EMS and Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Remember to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are in proper working condition, as smoke alarms can provide the early warning necessary to escape a deadly fire. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more at Talgov.com/Fire [talgov.com].