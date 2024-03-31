SEE NOW: One of Tallahassee's historic buildings no longer stands due to a large fire

TFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation and things are still uncertain.

A team in Tallahassee were working to preserve this historic landmark making it a rhythm and blues hall of fame and a performing arts center, but now things are uncertain…

Watch the video above to hear from community members and others about the recent fire destroying one of Tallahassee's historic landmarks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

What you see on your screen is damaged wood, charcoal, and smoke… that's because the famed Gramling's building burned down in an overnight fire…

The Tallahassee Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of South Adam's street at 12:24 in the morning…

TFD also says no one was injured..

"Well, I heard about the fire last night and I was heading to my friends house because I know he had to smell the smoke… because he stays right around the corner…. I just wanted to see what was going on in the community…"

I met Elijah Hooks as he was driving through the scene Saturday morning… he tells me about his biggest takeaway from the scene…

"the Fire happened last night and they're already removing the stuff from the building… I feel like in a couple of minutes we're not going to remember a building was here in the first place…"

The Gramling's building has sat empty for years It shut down in 2019 after 104 years of business.

Vicente Lopez and Ksenia Romanov we're walking when they noticed the historic Gramling building was no longer standing…

"We walk around here a lot, and we know that building.. it's like an abandoned building… it was smoke coming from everywhere, we were surprised…"

One of the architects that worked on the project-- Deborah DeSilets says she was shocked when she found out about the fire.

"All I can tell you is it's a real loss for all of us… This is a generational loss. There was incredible wood that was in there that has seen the lives of generations…"

Now, Deborah hopes the Phoenix will rise from the ashes and something amazing will be put on the sight…

Others in the community have that same hope…

"I know that there's a lot of historic things done here on this Gramlin's street building… I want to be able to memorialize some of the great things that happened here..."