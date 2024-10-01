SEE HOW: Neighbors support each other through tough times after Helene

Just a day after Hurricane Helene made landfall, I visited neighbors in Southwest Tallahassee.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors in Southwest Tallahassee after the storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

My Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood was far from the worst-hit areas when Helene came calling last week, but neighbors here are still dealing with the hurricane's impact.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I came back to this area to see how people are lending a helping hand to one another.

"When we knew it was coming, the anxiety went through the roof."

Southwest Tallahassee Pastor, Jacob Turner, has seen his fair share of storms.

But he says Hurricane Helene spared his area.

"We realized that one of the blessings of the past tornadoes is that all the weak trees were torn down."

The trees still standing after May's tornadoes didn't do much damage to buildings here.

I asked Turner, how important it is for neighbors to support each other during these times.

"This community here has found out how close we are and how many similarities we have. Immediately after the storm, you can come to this neighborhood and see people knock on doors making sure everyone is okay."

Neighbor Edison Bruce told me how the storm affected him.

"We didn't have no problems!"

"It was just rain; you could strong wind and all."

Helene's heavy rain did leave roads in the Jake Gaither neighborhood looking like small ponds.

As seen here on Wheatley and Creek road, high water was one of the impacts from the storm.

Helene's winds left limbs resting on power lines.

Prompting Edison to take action.

"I just happened to see that limb on that line, I got to get that thing off of there."

Edison remembers how past hurricanes treated his neighborhood.

He's thankful Helene wasn't as bad for him.

But he says he still needs to lend a helping hand.

"Just help them you know. I'm from the old school!"

A hand that reaches out for next-door neighbors and beyond.

"Our community is beginning to look more and more like heaven."

Neighbors like Pastor Turner also say help that they've given out during past storms recovery we're ready to go meals for those who need it. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.