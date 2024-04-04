SEE HOW: local cyclists feel about their safety and what's being done to keep them safe

Local cyclists in Tallahassee are aware of the bike crashes and hope to fewer crashes in the future.

TPD says in the last several months, we've conducted over 950 educational contacts with drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. We've also issued 82 citations and given over 280 warnings.

Watch the video above to hear from local cyclist, and what law enforcement is doing to lower bicycle accidents in Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

You may have heard Tallahassee is one of the top 15 cities for traffic crashes resulting in serious or deadly injuries to bicyclist.

And you may have heard what the Leon County school system is doing to teach bike safety for their young students.

But what's being done to keep everyday cyclists living in Tallahassee safe?

"After a bad car accident on I-10, I totaled my car and couldn't afford another car, so me, my daughter, and my partner ride bikes everywhere we go."

That's Cassie McGlynn. a local Cyclist and Volunteer at Bicycle House Tallahassee.She's who's also a schoolteacher.

I caught up with her and her bike at Hartsfield Elementary to see how she feels about her Safety when riding.

"I'm taking my safety into my own hands when I'm on the road because I know a lot of drivers are driving distracted. I try to ride like no one can see me, so if I'm seeing a car that doesn't have their turn signal on, but they might be turning, I can't assume they can see me, I just assume they don’t, and I take the most precaution that I can."

I checked those numbers. The Tallahassee Police Department says in 2023, across all of Tallahassee's neighborhoods, there were 63 crashes involving bicyclists. So far for this year, as of March 29th, there have been 23.

"Does the number of cyclist injuries concern you?"

"The main thing about that number that concerns me the most is that those are just the reported incidents. I would say 90% of incidents with bikes probably go unreported… that's just from my experience."

Wednesday, I reached out to TPD for a comment, but nobody was available for an on-camera interview.

But they did share that they're say they're getting proactive and will be conducting proactive patrols to keep bicyclists and pedestrians safe in targeted areas through May of this year.

Measures that could lower accidents involving cyclists.

I also checked with Capital Region Transportation Agency to see if any projects that would make biking safer in our area.

Projects like that would create 80 miles of new bike and pedestrian facilities, but could range from $26 million to $86 million in cost.

Something McGlynn hopes the city could get done in the future. not just for her safety, but all cyclists our neighborhoods.

"I think the more projects that city does, the more encouraging it is to people like me and you to pick up a bike and start riding."