SEE HOW: Goodwill looks to boost the construction industry workforce

A Goodwill program gives neighbors second chances

4-week classes let young adults earn creditentials and interview with local employers.

Watch the video above to hear from Goodwill and construction workers about the benefits of the new program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's another avenue for job creation in our neighborhoods, and it's happening in Tallahassee's southside.

A free 20-day construction program geared to ages 18-24. And it won't cost them any fees or tuition.

The program is also designed to help those ages get employed that have infractions within the Justice system.

Participants will earn eight construction-related credentials.

"Construction is a multidisciplinary job. You have to wear a lot of hats, and you have to bring a lot of information and energy into the industry."

Kenneth Taite is a construction worker in Tallahassee. He has done a lot of work on the southwest and southeast side of town.

He tells me why this program benefits both construction employers and those looking for work.

"We need all hands-on deck. This is an all-hands-on deck type venture… to get young folks, people who've been incarcerated, people who are just between careers into the industry, understanding that you can make a lot of money and it's rewarding."

It's all put on by Goodwill. The one located on Mabry Street in Tallahassee will hold 4-week classes, all day for neighbors to earn the credentials. They will also interview with local employers.

"I had talked to people, and I had one woman say oh my goodness I want my son to do this, he's ready he's looking for a great career."

Kim Gay is Goodwill Industries of the Big Bend Chief of Staff.

She tells me why this program matters in our area.

"I think this is a wonderful solution to the gap of employment and talent that we need in this area and it's an opportunity for individuals who are 18 to 24 years old. Who had some justice involvement to come out of the gate and get a great job."

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdwssdIE6AqW2I_UKvThiq4SekWJ6j0K2P0goYwYw-CnURq3Q/viewform

