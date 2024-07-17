TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives $20,500 grant from State Farm.

Grant will support mobile distributions in 16 counties.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend received a $20,500 grant from State Farm to help provide food for Second Harvests mobile distributions within their 16 county service area. Mobile Distributions offer an efficient way to distribute food and maintain an atmosphere of dignity. A mobile pantry serves to target underserved areas, removing barriers to access and therefore expanding capacity and building community.

Neighbors like Joe and Madelyn arrive at a Mobile Distribution looking for healthy and nutritious foods, while also trying to make ends meet at the end of the month. “I am on the verge of disability, and my wife is the one providing for us right now, so this food helps us a lot”

"With immense gratitude, we acknowledge the generous contribution of $20,500 from State Farm. We could not do what we do without community partners like State Farm who are in constant support of our mission to fight hunger in the Big Bend says Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend. Ellsworth also says “This invaluable support enables us to provide essential food for our mobile distributions that are often located in areas that do not have affordable and consistent access to healthy and nutritious foods. It makes a significant difference in the lives of those in need. Thank you, State Farm, for your unwavering commitment to our community."

"With this grant, State Farm is proud to support Second Harvest of the Big Bend in their mission to combat food insecurity and serve underserved communities," said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. "By investing in their mobile pantry services, we are working together to remove barriers, expand capacity, and create a stronger, more resilient community

