Leon County School Board changing book review process; learn how it works

Posted at 3:29 PM, Jan 11, 2024
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County School Board is changing its book review process. The board approved those changes Wednesday night.

Going forward, the process looks like this:

Once a principal gets a form objecting to material, they have five days to remove anything alleged to be pornographic. Within 10 days the principal must set up a conference with the person who objected.

If they can't come to an agreement, evidence is turned over to the assistant superintendent of academic services. They will then appoint a review committee.

It will consist of at a minimum:

  • A parent
  • An instructor
  • A certified media specialist
  • A lay person knowledgeable in the area of concern
