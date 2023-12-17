Feeding families across the city during the holidays

Second Harvest of the big bend is lending a helping hand to families across the city.

People who attended the distribution received ham, fruit, and fresh veggies.

Watch the video above to see the reaction from from community members, meal packers, and others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I’m actually picking up for two families this year.”

That was Coretta Watson. She was among many in line for The Second Harvest of the Big Bend holiday food distribution.

“It’s really important in my opinion because there’s a lot of families who are struggling, and who do not have food to put on the table.”

The struggle is real. The finances of many households have been stretched thin due to higher food costs.

I looked at the numbers. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food prices rose 2.9% between November 2022 and November 2023, according to the most recent consumer price index (CPI).

A problem that CEO of the Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Monique Ellsworth, says they’re trying to solve.

“What we were able to do today was a winter holiday distribution and we’re actually here prepared to serve 12 hundred families. 200 more than we were prepared to serve at Thanksgiving.”

People that attended received a bag of fresh veggies, fresh fruit, dry goods, and of course ham.

Ellsworth also says “With inflation and the rising cost of food there’s more and more people trying to stretch the dollar and we want to make sure families have the opportunity to sit together and celebrate."

I also talked to meal packers celebrating the holiday is important for them but the main thing they’re celebrating is the community coming together for one another.

“It feels very good to know that we still have people out in the world that looks out for others.

Making things easier for others are reasons why Watson was out there in the first place.

“I’m just happy to be a part of it to be able to put food on somebody else’s table.”

Second Harvest of the Big Bend will hold a meal distribution in Perry on Tuesday, December 19th. That's at the West Fraser Perry Mill (1509 S Byron Butler Pkwy). Meals will be given out first-come, first-serve, starting at 10am.