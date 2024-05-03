FAMU announces commencement protocols ahead of commencement; what to expect this weekend

The university released a statement to make sure commencement ceremonies run smoothly.

As hundreds of visitors make their way to campus, the University is reminding everyone about safety protocols this weekend.

“Oh! We are very excited to see the first in the family to get a doctorate in Pharmacy!”

Linda Stephens stands with her family as they get ready to attend her niece's graduation ceremony at FAMU.

The excitement brought her in all the way from Athens, Georgia.

“Words cannot express how we feel at this moment.”

In statement put out by President Dr. Larry Robinson, it’s says in part “These events mark a significant milestone in our students' lives and should be commemorated accordingly.”

The university is asking those attending to follow these rules.

No Disruptive behavior including heckling, outbursts, or signs of intoxication

No weapons, alcohol, or drugs

No discrimination or harassment at any time

Reminders Stephens tells me she’s glad to see going out.

“They should have security all the way around, they should check bags and stuff… it’s very important for each one to follow protocol.”

Following protocol, the way I followed this one student taking his graduation photos Friday.

“It’s been a very long journey. I’ve been in school for most of my life.”

Adeola Aghedo is graduating with a PHD in physics.

“I’m super excited… it’s a very important protocol because when I was coming down here, I had to have the conversation with my family and they were asking me if it was going to be safe… I assured them that our President put out a statement about our safety.”

Safety that will ensure everyone in this neighborhood has a great, graduation weekend.

"It's feels great!"