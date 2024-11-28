Community unites for annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway event

Southwest Tallahassee neighbors got a free meal in the season of giving thanks to volunteers and community partnerships.

Cheers and the DJ Demp Foundation partnered to giveaway 500 free meals to neighbors ahead of Thanksgiving.

Watch the video above to hear from the younger generation and Dj Demp on the importance of giving back during the holidays and beyond.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

More community efforts to put food on the table for families this Thanksgiving.

I'm taking a look at why the young generation in my neighborhood are heeding the call to help give back to their community.

"It's just a very great experience overall, I love giving back to my community especially because I stay on this side of town. It's very personal for me."

Calvin Ivey is a high school junior. He's also a part of the Omega Lamplighters in Tallahassee.

Ivey tells me why he and others felt the need to help feed families in Southwest Tallahassee.

"I see some of these people walking up and down the street all the time on my way to and from school. It's great for me to give them something that I have."

It all went down here on 2415 S Monroe Street. Cheers, and the DJ Demp Foundation partnered to giveaway 500 free meals to neighbors.

"We're just giving back to people; everybody to be honest. It doesn't matter whether it's the less fortunate or if you just want a meal. It's all about giving in this season.

DJ Demp also adds that this wouldn't be possible without volunteers, specifically our youth.

"It's the future, one thing I love about the young kids coming out, it's the way we're able to instill in them what giving back means. They're going to be the next ones to be able to facilitate events like this."

Giving back now so that the younger generation can continue giving in the future— that's what young neighbors like Calvin want to be a part of.

"I hope that they get a sense of hope. They get a sense that they can always count on us to be there for them in their time of need."

Volunteers say they hope to not only give back during the holidays, but year-round. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.