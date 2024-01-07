Back to school re-up helps as Southwest Tallahassee families cope with inflation

Saturday was the back-to-school re-up for students in Leon County for the second half of the school year.

School supplies have increased 23.7 percent in the past two years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“It’s amazing to know that somebody cares enough to donate these kinds of supplies to us.”

Stephanie Tolbert is a mother of two 8th grade twins at Griffin Middle School.

“I do know my kids book bags are done! So, it’s a blessing to be able to come in today a get new book bags and start all over again.”

Saturday was the Back-to-School re-up at the Palmer Munroe Teen Center. Students received backpacks, pencils, notepads, and other school supplies for the second half of the semester.

“This is one less thing we have to worry about. Kids go back on Monday; we’re not worried about whether they’re prepared for class.”

Worry is what some people in the community face due to inflation.

In fact, the price of school supplies has increased 23.7 percent in the past two years. That’s according to Deloitte Consumer Industry Center. That increase makes it harder for back-to-school shopping for neighbors in this community and beyond.

“It’s a perfect time for this.”

That was Center Supervisor, Connie Williams, for the Palmer Munroe Teen Center.

She tells me, “everything is going up, inflation is real. I feel like this is what benefits people who cannot afford the school supplies.”

With economics impacting the community, there are still ways you can save money.

Right now, there is a second back to school sales tax holiday that can help families save money on school supplies including clothing, footwear, learning aids and personal computers when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

With the sales tax holiday and the back-to-school re-up giveaway, parents like Tolbert say, “I’m thankful. I’m thankful to the ones that felt the need to donate but I’m also thankful to the ones who are out here making it happen.”