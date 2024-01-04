South Georgia reading program attracts help from FSU

Only 35% of Thomasville and Thomas County Students are reading on grade level.

It's getting attention across state lines. Florida State University to be exact.

"People start to hear about it, they start to ask questions about it, then they want to be involved," said Stephan Thompson, Thomasville-Thomas County Sports Academy.

You may remember Stephan Thompson from a story I brought you back in September.

He heads up the Thomasville-Thomas County Sports Academy newest reading initiative.

"We feel like we put a program together that helps alleviate barriers or make them easier to overcome," said Thompson.

That program is Reading Elevates Academic Development or R.E.A.D. for short.

"I heard about the R.E.A.D. initiative when I was watching the news and I saw your reporting on your hometown," said Nicole Patton-Terry, FSU Florida Center for Reading Research.

Having connected with Thompson, Director of FSU's Florida Center for Reading Research Nicole Patton-Terry tells me they plan to offer things such as time, information, and materials to the program.

But most importantly…

"Whatever things that we have that can support him in his efforts. How can we get behind him and champion what he wants to do and provide support to that," Said Patton-Terry.

Thompson tells me with the help of community partners they will be able to expand in size and possibly even continue the program throughout summer months.

"As we grow it grows throughout the community, we have more volunteers, we've got more people with eyes and ears on this," said Thompson.

Students return to class here in Thomasville January 8th.