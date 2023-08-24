Sopchoppy is now a Florida Trail Town; find out what that means for the area

Sopchoppy is now a Florida Trail Town.

Designated Trail Towns are featured on the Office of Greenways and Trails website.

NEWS RELEASE:

A Trail Town is a community located along or in proximity to one or more long-distance non-motorized recreational trails. It is defined by the Office of Greenways and Trails as a vibrant destination where people come together. It is a place where trail users can venture off hiking, biking, equestrian, or paddling trails to enjoy the amenities and unique heritage of the community, benefiting the town economically and socially.

“I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Liz Carter for her immeasurable effort and energy in pursuing this designation for the City of Sopchoppy. We are proud to be the smallest city to have received this designation from the Florida Greenways and Trails Council. Sopchoppy is positioned strategically within the county for residents and visitors to benefit from the miles of cycling, hiking, and paddling trails.” said Lara Edwards, Mayor of Sopchoppy.

To recognize Florida's Trail Towns, DEP's Office of Greenways and Trails works with interested communities on self-assessments to gauge their strengths and weaknesses in relation to their trail systems and amenities. Once an application is completed, town candidates are considered for approval by the legislatively established Florida Greenways and Trails Council. Designated Trail Towns receive plaque signage that can be placed at trailheads and town gateways.

“Wakulla County has an amazing variety of trails, with Sopchoppy being the hub for them all,” said Dr. Elizabeth “Liz” Carter, President of Friends of the Sopchoppy River, “From Sopchoppy, folks can connect to literally hundreds of miles of hiking, biking, and paddling trails, and we are looking forward to sharing our community with even more trail users.”