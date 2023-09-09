Watch Now
TONIGHT AT DOAK: Some Clouds For Florida State vs. Southern Miss

Posted at 7:07 PM, Sep 09, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Skies will be partly cloudy with some clearing throughout Florida State University's game against Southern Miss this evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Spotty showers around the area will dissipate by game time, and temperatures will cool off into the 70s by kickoff. While temperatures cool to the mid 70s by halftime, skies will remain dry, making for comfortable viewing conditions at the game. Enjoy the nice weather tonight if you are venturing out to the game!

