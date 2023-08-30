WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Emergency operations suspended in Wakulla County as Idalia brings sustained tropical storm force winds, Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough said on Wednesday morning.

Idalia made landfall in Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. as an extremely powerful Category 3 storm.

Yarbrough said there are around 8,000 people without power in the county.

"Until the storm passes, we're not going to be able to get out to really respond to any of these (calls for service)," Yarbrough said. "It's just unsafe to have emergency vehicles out in this weather."

Yarbrough asked people in the county to remain where they are as the storm passes if they don't need to leave, and to stay there after the storm is gone to allow first reponders to safely remove debris.

"Thankfully, it does appear that Wakulla County was spared the worst of the storm and certainly our hearts go out to our neighbors," Yarbrough said.

He added that early reports don't indicate any major damage in Wakulla County but said first responders still need to be able to go out to assess the situation.

"Try to remain off the roadways until the storm is completely cleared out and just allow emergency services and the power companies to get out there and start working."