Learn what 'NACO' is and how one Gadsden County leader says it can help his community

Gadsden County is about to have the advantage to gain more ideas to improve the county and make Gadsden County's voices heard.

Commissioner Ronterious Green of District 5 is a caucus member of the National Association of Counties. One business owner believes the county can do more and that this is a step forward.

"If Commissioner Green can walk to the talk, then this will be the best thing that Gadsden County could ever have. I'll have to see it" Linda Evans says.

Evans is the owner of Bap's Beauty Supply in Quincy. She believes the county could do more to better the community. One of her main concerns is the homeless population in Quincy.

"I come here everyday to my store back and forth from my stores and it seems like this is a homeless shelter on our sidewalk. It's a shame" Evans says.

For the second year. Commissioner Green is a caucus member for National Association of Counties, also known as NACO.

He believes this position will allow him to gain ideas on how to make Gadsden County better for the community and how it could have a bright future.

When asked what Gadsden County gain from him being a member, Green said "first they'll have a local voice that again, if I'm fighting for all rural counties, that includes the county that I'm from proudly. And the county that I know the needs when it comes to health care, infrastructure, broadband."

"Most rural counties have a lot of land, and we want to see that land develop the infrastructure of that land" said Green.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau'sdata in 2022, 25.8% of Gadsden County was in poverty.

"Those are some of the major issues that all rural counties are having. I am able to speak on behalf of all rural counties and from my heart of the needs to legislative and to D.C. to make sure they are hearing our needs" Green said.

Wayne Covington has been in Gadsden County for 15 years. He believes that the need for better resources in the county is huge, but feels this position that Green is taking will change that.

"Gadsden County needs it, in the past I didn't see what we had here, but now what he's done, it's been a tremendous difference" Covington said.

Commissioner Green is representing all rural counties nationally not just Gadsden County. He emphasized that he will be alongside other rural county leaders nationally to bring the needs of the people.

